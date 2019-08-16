Watch Point Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.3% of Watch Point Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,887,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,743,000 after acquiring an additional 583,194 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,930,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,549,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,850 shares of company stock valued at $49,587,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Danaher stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 45,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

