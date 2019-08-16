Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 465.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 749,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $824.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.64. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.