Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 545 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.65. The company had a trading volume of 84,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.09 and its 200-day moving average is $198.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.72.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

