Wagner Bowman Management Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 2.7% of Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,723 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 126.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.66. 11,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

