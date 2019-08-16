Wagner Bowman Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Nike to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.02.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $80.29. 302,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,767,237. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

