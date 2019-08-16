Wagner Bowman Management Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 97,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 295,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 254,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 328,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 117,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $58.26. 4,083,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73.

