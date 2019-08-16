Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,245,000 after purchasing an additional 221,780 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18,679.2% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 491,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 488,461 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cascend Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.83.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.34. The company had a trading volume of 30,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,068. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.82 and its 200 day moving average is $190.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.