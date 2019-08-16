Wagner Bowman Management Corp Has $1.46 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

ORCL stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,910. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

