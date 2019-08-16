Wagner Bowman Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,727,000 after purchasing an additional 381,831 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $370,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,854,650 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. 2,941,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

