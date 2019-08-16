Wagner Bowman Management Corp Acquires 519 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 132.4% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.67. 5,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,183. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.62 and a 52-week high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

