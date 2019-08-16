Wagerr (WGR) Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Wagerr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $3,230.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,874,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,494,545 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

