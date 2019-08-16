Wabi (WABI) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Wabi has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wabi token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. In the last week, Wabi has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00271923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.01332179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00095900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Wabi

Wabi was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico . The official website for Wabi is wacoin.io . Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wabi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

