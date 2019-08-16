Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

“Our current target is based on a 12-year DCF analysis primarily focused on VY-AADC in PD. Our DCF analysis is based on: beta of 1.62, terminal growth rate of 0.5%, risk premium of 4.93%, calculated WACC of 10.0%, and tax rate of 15% beginning in FY 2030.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

VYGR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura increased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

VYGR stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.98% and a negative net margin of 106.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

