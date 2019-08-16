VoteCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $870.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $185,182.00 and $870.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 169.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00486475 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00132475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00051798 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002737 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002318 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 61,347,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

