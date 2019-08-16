Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT) Trading Down 1.4%

Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$1.34 ($0.95) and last traded at A$1.37 ($0.97), 972,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.39 ($0.99).

The company has a market cap of $297.28 million and a P/E ratio of -32.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Volpara Health Tech Company Profile (ASX:VHT)

Volpara Health Technologies Limited provides breast imaging analytics and analysis products for the early detection of breast cancer in the medical device software industry. The company offers VolparaEnterprise software, a cloud based breast imaging analytics platform that delivers real-time quality assurance and performance monitoring solutions; and VolparaDensity software, which provides volumetric breast density measurements.

