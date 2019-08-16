VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Decreased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,775 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $31,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 20.3% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,172 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,268 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on VMware from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on VMware from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on VMware from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.23.

In other news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.97. 52,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.01.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

