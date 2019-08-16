VIVO Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. VIVO has a market cap of $12,531.00 and $19.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIVO has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,376.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.01792006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.39 or 0.02996495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00724075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00796113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00053497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00471748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00133435 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO (CRYPTO:VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,468,131 coins and its circulating supply is 4,648,131 coins. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net . The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

