Viva Energy Reit (ASX:VVR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Viva Energy Reit Ltd (ASX:VVR)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$2.65 ($1.88) and last traded at A$2.65 ($1.88), 3,651,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.64 ($1.87).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.75.

Get Viva Energy Reit alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Viva Energy Reit’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Viva Energy REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station properties with a high quality portfolio of service stations across all Australian States and Territories. Viva Energy REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.