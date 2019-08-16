Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.28 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00010425 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $19.28 million and approximately $25,988.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002932 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003938 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 17,717,690 coins and its circulating supply is 17,717,672 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

