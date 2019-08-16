Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $459.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,939,000 after buying an additional 122,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after buying an additional 94,349 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,305,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after buying an additional 586,071 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,290,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 103,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 135.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 662,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,736. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

