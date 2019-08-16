Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.83.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.23. 8,161,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.