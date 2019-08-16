Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. 14,428,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,882. Vipshop has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.46. Vipshop had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.