Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.17). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

VKTX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,251. The company has a market capitalization of $507.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 139,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 109.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 312,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

