Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.17). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

VKTX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,251. The company has a market capitalization of $507.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 139,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 109.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 312,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.