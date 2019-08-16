Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) COO Shahriar Matin Acquires 60,000 Shares

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) COO Shahriar Matin bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VRAY stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 114,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,997. The firm has a market cap of $394.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.01. Viewray Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

VRAY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Viewray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Viewray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 4.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

