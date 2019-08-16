View Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. View has a total market capitalization of $287,025.00 and approximately $442.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, View has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One View token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00270004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.01311496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00095838 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000456 BTC.

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official message board is blog.view.ly . View’s official website is view.ly

View can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

