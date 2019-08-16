VIBE Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, VIBE has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $255,730.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00271109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.01342714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022863 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00095402 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

