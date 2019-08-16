Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) is S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s Largest Position

S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 131.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the period. Viacom accounts for approximately 6.9% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Viacom by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,310,000 after acquiring an additional 865,520 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Viacom by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,563 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Viacom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Viacom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viacom by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viacom stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $26.04. 304,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,380. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several research firms have commented on VIAB. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

