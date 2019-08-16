Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 7,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,459. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.14% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,400. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

