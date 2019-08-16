Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $261,738.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $261,738.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002820 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittylicious.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,148.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.77 or 0.01810711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.37 or 0.03047579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.38 or 0.00732757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.35 or 0.00791503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00054194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00486554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00132429 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 50,813,172 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, YoBit, Coinroom, QBTC, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

