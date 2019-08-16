Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,014 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.1% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

