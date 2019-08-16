Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Veritiv alerts:

VRTV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

NYSE:VRTV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,599. Veritiv has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $271.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John G. Biscanti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $47,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 15.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 126.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 253,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 13.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 123,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.