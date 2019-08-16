Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Insider Sells $24,375.96 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Bradley Baekgaard Fami Barbara sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $24,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 217,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,365. The company has a market capitalization of $393.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

