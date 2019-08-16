Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,137 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 442,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,234,000 after acquiring an additional 263,172 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,232,000 after acquiring an additional 188,245 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 22,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.27. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,183,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,866 shares of company stock worth $11,323,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.59.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

