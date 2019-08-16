Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) EVP Sells $725,400.00 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VTR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. 1,838,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 59.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.