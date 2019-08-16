Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) EVP Sells $725,400.00 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
VTR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. 1,838,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.27.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 59.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
