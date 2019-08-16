Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Up 15.4%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.32, 663,881 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 795,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. Citigroup cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

The stock has a market cap of $223.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kurt Ogden purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Turner purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 140,800 shares of company stock valued at $385,238. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Venator Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Venator Materials by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $5,982,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

