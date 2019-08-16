Velocity Minerals’ (VLC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Velocity Minerals stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.50. 37,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,863. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64. Velocity Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58.
Velocity Minerals Company Profile
