Velocity Minerals’ (VLC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Velocity Minerals stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.50. 37,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,863. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 14.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64. Velocity Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

Velocity Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties internationally. The company has an option to acquire interests in the Rozino and Ekuzya projects, as well as regional exploration in the 163 square kilometers Tintyava property located in Bulgaria. Velocity Minerals Ltd.

