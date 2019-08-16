Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vaxart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

