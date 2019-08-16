Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Posts Earnings Results

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vaso had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 82.38%. The business had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,498. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

