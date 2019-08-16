Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.61

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.61 and last traded at $136.61, with a volume of 1854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,547,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

