Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.01

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $80.99, with a volume of 83743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

