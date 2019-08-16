Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Day & Ennis LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,946. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $81.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.