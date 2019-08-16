Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.40. 318,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949,176. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.