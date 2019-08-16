Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,018,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $978,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $39.19. 1,227,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,119,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

