VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 122.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52 week low of $960.00 and a 52 week high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

