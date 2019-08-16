VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

BNDX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $960.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.