ValuEngine Lowers Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCRA. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

VCRA stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.84 million, a PE ratio of -138.53 and a beta of 0.18. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $47,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,301.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,725 shares of company stock worth $746,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

