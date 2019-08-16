ValuEngine Lowers Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NXGN. Svb Leerink upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Swann upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Dougherty & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $990.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $76,583.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $267,055.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,004 shares of company stock valued at $364,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,675,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 217,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,411,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 501,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

