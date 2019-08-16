ValuEngine Downgrades Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

WK has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.41. 17,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Workiva has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 355,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,487,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,553,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,850. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,432,000 after acquiring an additional 637,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,135,000 after acquiring an additional 349,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,767,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,668,000 after acquiring an additional 132,998 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth about $32,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Workiva by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

