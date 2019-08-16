UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 10.7% in July

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of UTSI opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. UTStarcom has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $4.11.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UTStarcom will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTSI shares. TheStreet lowered UTStarcom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UTStarcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

