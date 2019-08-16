UTRUST (UTK) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last Week

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, UTRUST has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. UTRUST has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $440,969.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UTRUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00271928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.99 or 0.01336108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022815 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00095998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000453 BTC.

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST launched on August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UTRUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTRUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.